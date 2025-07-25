Change name of Hamidia hospital, it is named after 'traitor' former nawab: MP minister

Bhopal, Jul 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel on Friday supported the proposal to rename Hamidia Hospital claiming Hamidullah Khan, the former nawab on whom the prominent government-run multi-speciality facility in Bhopal is named, was a "traitor".

"The nawab promoted firing on people of Bharat. More than six people were killed. Such a person cannot be called a patriot. He was a traitor. Names of public institutions after such individuals must be changed," Patel told reporters at Hamidia Hospital.

The remarks of the MP minister of state for health came a day after Bhopal Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to rename the century-old hospital, sparking an uproar from the opposition Congress.

While BJP councillor Devendra Bhargava, with the chairman's permission, proposed removing the name of Hamidullah Khan from Hamidia Hospital, Hamidia College and Hamidia Road, Congress councillors claimed the right to rename public institutions was with the state government.

Reacting to the development, MP Congress media coordinator Abhinav Barolia accused the BJP of attempting to "rewrite history" to divert attention from the core issues faced by residents.

"The roads in Bhopal are cratered, public places are littered, and drains overflow during the monsoon. The government is silent on these civic issues. They just want to stoke Hindu-Muslim divisions to distract the public. But people are seeing through it now," Barolia said. PTI LAL BNM