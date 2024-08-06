Change of govt inevitable in Maharashtra after assembly polls: Patole

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday expressed confidence that a change in the government was inevitable in the state after the upcoming assembly elections.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's three-day Delhi visit starting Tuesday, Patole said the former Maharashtra chief minister will meet Congress leadership in the national capital.

"They will discuss a strategy about how to defeat the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra," he said.

Thackeray will hold talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the prevailing political situation in the state, he added.

The Congress leader said seat-sharing talks for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will be held in Mumbai and not Delhi.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October this year.

Replying to questions, Patole said those who indulged in anti-party activities by violating the whip during the recently-held Maharashtra legislative council elections will not be spared.

"Those who defied the party whip have been identified and will not be forgiven," he said.

Seven congress MLAs had cross-voted in the legislative council polls held last month.

Patole slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for announcing populist schemes "aimed at winning elections".

"Some taxpayers went to court against the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and the government is blaming the MVA," he said.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women will get Rs 1,500 per month. PTI MR NP