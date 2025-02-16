Change of guard ceremony now in new format, Prez Murmu attends inaugural show

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be held in a new format, featuring an elaborate visual and musical performance against the backdrop of the presidential palace, an official statement said on Sunday.

The new format includes military drills by troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard, along with personnel from the Ceremonial Guard Battalion and the Ceremonial Military Brass Band. The display will be spread over a larger area, the statement added.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the inaugural ceremony in its new format on Sunday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the statement issued by her office.

The ceremony will be open to a larger number of visitors from February 22, the statement said.

Change of guard, a time-honoured military tradition, was introduced as a ceremonial event in 2007 at Rashtrapati Bhavan allowing a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard to take charge.

In 2012 the ceremony was made a public event giving citizens an opportunity to attend the event, officials said.

Previously held between Jaipur Column and gate number 1, it has now been shifted to the forecourt, expanding the capacity to over a thousand spectators, they said.

Conducted weekly, this ceremony marks formal handover of duties between the outgoing and incoming guards.

The ceremony attended by Murmu on Sunday showcased synchronised movements by the Ceremonial Battalion, precision drills by the President's Bodyguard (PBG) and performance by the Ceremonial Band, reflecting the discipline, heritage, and pride of the Indian armed forces.

Raised in 1773, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, tasked with ceremonial duties for the president. PBG personnel are skilled horsemen, tank operators, and paratroopers.

Visitors can reserve their slots at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in