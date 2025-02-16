Change of guard ceremony now in new format: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be held in a new format, featuring an elaborate visual and musical performance against the backdrop of the presidential palace, an official statement said on Sunday.

The new format includes military drills by troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard, along with personnel from the Ceremonial Guard Battalion and the Ceremonial Military Brass Band. The display will be spread over a larger area, the statement added.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the inaugural ceremony in its new format on Sunday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the statement issued by her office.

The ceremony will be open to a larger number of visitors from February 22, the statement said.

Visitors can reserve their slots at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in The change of guard is a long-standing military tradition conducted weekly to allow a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard to take charge.

Raised in 1773, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, tasked with ceremonial duties for the president. PBG personnel are skilled horsemen, tank operators, and paratroopers. PTI AKV AKV OZ OZ