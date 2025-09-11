Change of guard ceremony suspended on September 13, 20 and 27: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on September 13, 20, and 27 at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique from the President's office said on Thursday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Raised in 1773, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) is the most senior regiment of the Indian Army. It is the regiment that carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India.

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on September 13, 20, and 27, 2025, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as the ceremonial battalion will be engaged in rehearsals for presentation of the diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard," said the communique.

The President's Bodyguard has the unique distinction of being the only regiment privileged to carry the 'President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner'.

The President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner were first awarded to the 'Bodyguards' by the first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1953.

The PBG has been awarded the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner on at least 14 occasions so far. PTI AKV ANM AKV ANM RUK RUK