Change of guard in TN BJP sees elevation of seasoned politician Nainar Nagendran

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran doesn't mince words to put his views across effectively.

For this seasoned politician, his elevation as the thirteenth president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, comes with a huge responsibility to strive for the party's victory in the Assembly polls next year.

A veteran in electoral politics, Nagendran has been a former state minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet. His rise as party chief, succeeding former IPS official K Annamalai, is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to rope in the AIADMK into the NDA camp to take on the DMK, as a combined force.

The 64-year-old MLA, representing Tirunelveli constituency, was born in Vadiveeswaram in neighbouring Kanyakumari district. He joined the BJP in 2017 in the presence of party leader Amit Shah, after being sidelined in the AIADMK and was later appointed as BJP’s state vice president.

He won from Tirunelveli thrice in the 2001, 2011 and 2021 elections - twice on AIADMK ticket and the third time in 2021 on BJP ticket. He unsuccessfully contested from Tirunelveli in 2006 and 2016 Assembly elections and in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He stoked a controversy in 2018 when he announced a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who chopped the tongue of Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu for making a controversial remark on Goddess Andal. And he warned those speaking ill of Hinduism with dire consequences. Nagendran courted arrest along with Hindu Munnani vice president V C Jayabalan for the alleged hate speech.

His nomination for TN BJP president election was proposed by ten senior functionaries, including the outgoing chief.

"He (Nagendran) was made the BJP legislature party leader owing to his experience. Now he has been entrusted with a greater role to steer the party to victory in the Assembly election next year," a BJP senior leader told PTI.

Nagendran himself admitted that he contested the party president’s election after ten leaders backed his nomination. "I thank all of them and our (central) leaders," he said. PTI JSP KH