Changed PTR's portfolio as IT sector required changes: TN CM MK Stalin

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Putting to rest speculation on why Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, who was handling the finance portfolio, was moved out of that ministry last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the move was made as the Information Technology sector, of which he is now in charge, needed changes to improve its functioning.He also lauded Thiaga Rajan for his efforts in ushering in changes in his role as Finance Minister. Stalin was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day IT summit - UmagineTN 2024, which is being held under the aegis of the state IT and Digital Services department at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre here.

Thiaga Rajan, the first Finance minister of the Stalin regime which took charge in 2021, was replaced by Thangam Thennarasu in May last year, and given the IT and Digital services portfolio.

Stalin recalled the role of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in revolutionising the IT sector through his efforts, especially in unveiling the first IT policy in the country, and establishing a separate department for IT in 1997.

He called for concerted efforts to make the state the human resources capital of the world and also the most sought-after one for the IT sector.

During the event, Stalin launched free Wi-Fi facilities at 500 locations in Chennai, as part of the state-wide programme to provide the amenity at 1,000 places in major corporations across Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said the government has been supportive of initiatives aimed at making the state a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, Thiaga Rajan said, "We have always seen equitable access as the basis for our uniquely calm, peaceful, collaborative society and this event is intended to ensure that the dissemination of knowledge is not limited to a few people." PTI JSP SDP