Changes in GST slabs to provide major relief to common man: BJP Rajasthan president

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore on Thursday said that the changes in GST slabs would provide a major relief to the common man and middle class while supporting small traders.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the central leadership for the decision.

Rathore said that while the Modi government has raised taxes on luxury items, it has taken a "historic decision" to exempt life-saving medicines, pre-packed and labelled paneer and chhena, as well as Indian breads like chapati, paratha from GST.

He said the move would ease living costs and make doing business simpler.

Targeting the Congress, Rathore alleged that the party never took concrete measures for the poor. "Ashok Gehlot, despite having served as chief minister and Union minister, never raised such issues. The Congress had increased VAT up to 36 per cent and misled the public," he told reporters here.

The BJP leader claimed that controlling inflation has been a significant achievement of the Modi government.

"In 2014, global inflation stood at 4.5 per cent, which is 5.8 per cent in 2025. At that time, India's inflation rate was 9.8 per cent, which has now come down to 2.1 per cent. With the new tax slabs, it may further decline to around 1 per cent," he said.

He said the Modi government had even reduced taxes on construction materials to ease home-building for the common man. PTI SDA MR