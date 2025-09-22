Changes in GST will not cause any losses to Himachal Pradesh: BJP national president

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) The BJP here on Monday slammed the Congress's criticism of recent GST reforms, claiming that the state does not stand to suffer losses with the new inter-state slabs.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP natioanl spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said Himachal Pradesh is recording a 14 per cent annual growth in GST and integrated-GST collections.

In 2023-24, the state received Rs 5,339 crore from GST and Rs 2,845 crore from integrate-GST, totalling Rs 9,375 crore, he said.

"Additionally, through grant-in-aid, the state received Rs 14,942 crore from the Centre taking the total to Rs 24,317 crore. Himachal's annual budget is around Rs 50,000 crore, of which nearly 50 per cent is contributed by the central government. Yet, the Congress government continue to complain of a financial crisis," Agarwal said.

He highlighted that in 2020-21, Himachal received Rs 4,753 crore from GST, which increased to Rs 7,349 crore in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the state received Rs 7,883 crore from GST alone, he added.

"These are not small amounts and to claim that Himachal Pradesh is losing revenue under GST is not factual" he said.

Pointing out that 39 per cent of the state's expenditure goes on salaries, 23 per cent on pensions and 15 per cent on interest payments, Agarwal said blaming the Centre does does not change the reality.

He said the "Next Gen GST Reforms" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give further momentum to India's growing economy. "When GST was introduced in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed it India's economic independence day, as the concept of One Nation, One Tax strengthened national unity and economic integration", he added.

"These new reforms will make trade easier, reduce prices for consumers, benefit farmers through lower taxes on agricultural equipment, and give a strong push to industry and business," Agarwal said. PTI COR OZ OZ