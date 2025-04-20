Changes in Waqf Act were long overdue: Bihar Guv

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday asserted that changes in the Waqf Act were long overdue, as Waqf board properties are being misused for personal gain.

Addressing a gathering of the All India United Muslim Front here, Khan said, “Earlier, properties of the Waqf boards were utilised for the benefit of the poor. But now, these properties are being misused for personal gain rather than serving its intended charitable purpose.” He said though Patna has several Waqf boards, there is “not even a single one” that is running an orphanage or hospital to help destitutes.

“Many Waqf properties in Patna now house commercial establishments such as malls and residential complex… Therefore, changes in the Waqf (Amendment) Act were long overdue,” the governor said.

Earlier, Khan had said functioning of the Waqf boards require a lot of improvement, and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament was a concrete step in that direction.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this month following marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.