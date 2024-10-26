Changing climatic conditions reducing traditional fruit yields in Uttarakhand: Study

Dehradun, Oct 26 (PTI) Warming temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events are reducing the yields of temperate fruit varieties like apples and peaches in Uttarakhand, prompting the farmers to switch to the cultivation of their tropical counterparts, a recent study by Climate Trends, a research consultancy on climate change, said.

Once a leading producer of pear, peach, plum, apricot and apple in the country, Uttarakhand has seen the yield of major fruits plummet significantly in the past seven years, said the study conducted jointly by Palak Balyan, research lead at Climate Trends, and research associate Debdatta Chakraborty.

The area under fruit cultivation in Uttarakhand dropped by 54 per cent between 2016 and 2023, while the total fruit yields fell by 44 per cent, it added.

The dip is particularly remarkable for temperate fruits as compared to their tropical counterparts.

Fruit crops, particularly perennials, are acutely vulnerable to climate change due to their long growth cycles and dependence on specific climate cues, the study noted.

Warmer winters, shifting rainfall patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events have disrupted flowering, fruit set and ripening processes, leading to a drop in yield, the study said, adding that the decline is most apparent in temperate fruit varieties while tropical fruits such as mango and guava show mixed trends.

With temperate fruit varieties like apple and peach seeing declining productivity in recent years, the farmers in the hill state are increasingly adopting tropical crops, including guava and dragon fruit, as part of their adaptation strategies, reflecting the region's move towards climate-resilient practices, the study said.

The farmers are now increasingly adopting climate-resilient practices such as high-density orchards, introduction of low-chill apple and peach varieties, besides shifting to drought-tolerant crops like dragon fruit and kiwi, it said.

These adaptations are aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring the sustainability of fruit cultivation in the region.

The challenges of changing climatic conditions extend beyond production, affecting supply chains, marketability and storage which in turn impact the profitability of the farmers, the study said.

"The findings underscore the importance of continued research and investment in resilient farming techniques to sustain Uttarakhand's fruit cultivation in the face of climate adversity," Balyan said.

While the introduction of climate resilient crops shows promise, a holistic approach encompassing both technological and market-oriented solutions is essential for ensuring long-term sustainability in the region's horticultural sector, she said.

"Climate change is reshaping Uttarakhand's horticultural landscape. It has significant implications for fruit production and rural livelihoods. Innovative agricultural practices do offer pathways for adaptation, but the sector's long-term resilience will depend on continued research and strategic planning to combat the climate challenges," Balyan added. PTI ALM ARI