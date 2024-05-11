Changing Constitution is sin, says Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) Alleging that the BJP, if voted to power, will change the Constitution, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the saffron party’s "idea" is a sin and people of the country would not allow it.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana, she said the BJP leaders are going all over the country seeking 400 Lok Sabha seats so that they can change the Constitution.

"In the name of religion, dividing brothers, and sisters is a sin. It is sin to create confusion and misleading the people in the name of religion. In the name of religion weakening democracy and people and saying that they will change the Constitution is a sin," she said.

"This Constitution was written by our elders with their struggle and blood. This Constitution was not written by Modi ji. People of this country wrote it," she further said.

Alleging that the BJP uses religion to create differences among people, Vadra said the saffron party was trying to plant seeds in people’s minds that the Congress party will take away their assets and give them to a particular section.

She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured a few billionaires. Loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore were waived off while the government never came to the rescue of farmers and other sections when in distress.

Vadra claimed that there are 70 crore people in the country who are unemployed and about 30 lakh government jobs are vacant. PTI GDK KH