Changing name does not change one's deeds: BJP's swipe at opposition bloc INDIA

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) In a swipe at the opposition alliance INDIA, the BJP on Tuesday posted a skit on social media showing an underperforming student changing his name in the hope that it will improve his exam scores and standing in the classroom.

"Naam badal ne se kaam nahi badalta (Changing one's name does not change one's deeds)," the BJP said along with the 1.11-minute video posted on 'X', a micro-blogging site earlier known as Twitter.

The BJP has been targeting the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), saying it has changed its name as the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) had become synonymous with corruption and people will not be misled by it.

The video shows a school student named Gajodhar gets zero marks in his class test and all his classmates laugh at him.

Saddened by the event, Gajodhar seeks help of his mother, who says he could get a new identity by changing his name.

In the next scene, Gajodhar is seen entering his class with a new name, Inder, with all of his classmates clapping for him.

However, Gajodhar again gets a rap from his class teacher.

"Nothing happens by changing name. First change your activities," the teacher tells the student.

The video carries a tongue-in-cheek "disclaimer" at the end, "This video has nothing to do with UPA and INDIA (opposition alliance)." PTI PK SMN SMN SMN