Changing weather conditions responsible for Delhi's poor air quality: Gopal Rai

Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to the 'poor' category due to changing weather conditions and the pollution level is expected to worsen after Diwali, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

Rai told PTI Videos that the Delhi government is doing everything it can to control dust pollution and needs the cooperation of residents.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 273 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In some areas, the air quality was worse.

The AQI in Mundka and Bawana stood at 366, Wazirpur 355, Jahangirpuri 347 and Anand Vihar 333, all in the 'very poor' category, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Rai said Delhi's air quality has dropped to the 'poor' category due to changing weather conditions and with temperatures dropping, the situation could deteriorate further.

It is likely to worsen after Diwali, he said.

"For such emergencies, we have written to the central government," the minister said.

"Approximately 2.5 lakh inspections have been conducted and anti-dust campaigns are in full swing across Delhi. Wherever violations are found, penalties are being imposed," he said.

So far, fines totalling Rs 17 lakh have been levied on those found violating dust control regulations. Starting Sunday, the enforcement drive will be intensified, Rai said.

With winter approaching, he highlighted the need for urgent action.

On the 'very poor' air quality in Anand Vihar, Rai said the government has deployed 10 anti-smog guns in the area.

"We are doing everything we can to control dust pollution but we need public cooperation to lower pollution levels," the minister said.

"I have also directed officials to conduct a joint campaign with Uttar Pradesh to combat pollution in Anand Vihar," he said.

Rai blamed Uttar Pradesh for polluting the Yamuna.

"They send the white froth from Uttar Pradesh and we clean it. We did it yesterday and we will do it again today," he said.

The Yamuna in Delhi was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth on Friday.

The Yamuna in Delhi was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth on Friday.

Videos circulating on social media showed vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water which gradually dissipated later in the day.