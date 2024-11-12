Channapatna contest hogs limelight as stage set for by-polls in 3 Assembly segments in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) The stage is set for voting in three Assembly segments of Karnataka, which will go for by-polls on Wednesday, with spotlight on Channapatna, where Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil has crossed swords with Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara in a prestigious battle.

More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates are in the fray.

By-polls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives -- E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) -- to Lok Sabha in the May elections.

The highest number of 31 candidates are in the fray from Channapatna, while Sandur and Shiggaon have six and eight contenders, respectively.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the three segments for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The by-polls will witness a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon segments, while in Channapatna, JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance, is in contest against the grand old party.

Among the three segments, Channapatna is considered to be a "high profile", where the contest is between Yogeeshwara, a five time MLA from the segment and former Minister, who joined the Congress quitting BJP ahead of nomination, and actor-turned -politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson.

There were plans to field Yogeeshwara on a JD(S) ticket, but he was not interested in it, and instead wanted Kumaraswamy to support him as BJP candidate, which was not acceptable to the latter and his party, following which he joined Congress.

Victory of Nikhil, who faced defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly polls, is "crucial" for Kumaraswamy, who had represented Channapatna twice in the past. Congress' win in the seat is equally important for Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D K Suresh to strengthen their position in their home district of Ramanagara, a Vokkaliga heartland.

BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, is fighting against Congress Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had faced defeat against the former Chief Minister in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Intiitally, former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri, a Congress' ticket aspirant, had raised a banner of revolt by filing his nomination as an independent, but later withdrew after intervention by party leadership.

In Sandur, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife E Annapurna of Congress is contesting from the seat vacated by her husband, against state BJP ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu, who is considered close to party leader and former mining baron G Janardhan Reddy.

With Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai contesting, the third generation of Gowda and Bommai families are in the fray in this by-poll battle. Both their fathers and grandfathers have served as Karnataka's Chief Ministers in the past.

Congress winning the by-polls is also seen to be crucial for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, amid opposition demands for his resignation, following charges against him in the MUDA site allotment case.

There were also behind-the-scenes political activities within the ruling Congress earlier this year, with a few Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet holding closed door meetings, fueling speculation about leadership change. But such interactions came to a halt following instructions from the party high command.

It is equally important for Shivakumar, who has not shied away from openly expressing his Chief Ministerial ambitions, amid speculations over "rotational Chief Minister formula," according to which he will become CM after two-and-half years but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Stakes are also high for state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, as party winning the by-polls is key for him to silence his critics within the party, who have raised a banner of revolt against his leadership, accusing him and his father and veteran leader B S Yediyurappa of "adjustment politics".

The campaigning was marked by personal attacks by political leaders against each other, the MUDA scam charges against the CM, allegations of corruption in Valmiki Corporation and excise department, and issues around the inquiry report on alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 recommending prosecution of the then Chief Minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu. PTI KSU RS RS