Channel dissent into agitation, become voice of people: Jagan to YSRCP cadres

Amaravati, Dec 19 (PTI) YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged his party members to channel their dissatisfaction with the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh into organized agitation, highlighting its shortcomings and becoming a voice of the people.

Addressing local representatives from the Anantapur district at his residence in Tadepalli, Reddy noted growing public discontent against the government, describing it as “unprecedented” within just six months of its tenure. “It is time we bring its failures to the people,” he emphasized.

Reddy also presented a roadmap for the party to engage in issue-based public protests, calling on cadres to focus on campaigns that resonate with citizens.

“These protests are not about politics; they are about standing by the people and amplifying their voices,” Reddy stated in a press release.

The party plans to stage a protest on December 27 against rising electricity tariffs, urging citizens to symbolically burn ‘inflated bills’ as an act of dissent.

According to Reddy, the TDP regime has imposed an additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore on the public through increased electricity charges.

On January 3, YSRCP will shift its focus to the delay in disbursing fee reimbursement and hostel grants, which has reportedly disrupted students’ education.

Calling for collective action, the opposition leader urged party members to intensify grassroots efforts to capitalize on public discontent and challenge the government’s policies effectively. PTI STH ROH