Channelise energies to expedite SIR, not for agitation, BJP's Tamilisai tells actor Vijay, Cong

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said she would present actor-politician Vijay, who has announced agitation against SIR on November 16, a book on the relevance of the exercise.

Questioning the need for agitations against SIR, she said fledgling parties like Vijay’s TVK and parties such as the Congress should participate in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in which the booth level agents of various political parties would work closely with the Election Commission of India.

“Why the unwarranted agitations against SIR? TVK, Congress and other parties should channelise their energies by expressing solidarity with the EC and help expedite SIR in facing the polls without bogus voters,” Dr Tamilisai told reporters here.

Those who scream at the mention of SIR were those parties that hoped to win the election through bogus voting, she said, targeting the ruling DMK.

People will also benefit a lot through SIR as they will confidently come forward to exercise their franchise. Hence, other parties should not engage in politics on the exercise to remove the ineligible entries, the former Governor of Telangana said.

“I will send a book on the relevance of SIR to younger brother Vijay by post, for him to understand the importance," the BJP leader said.

In that book she had devoted a separate section on how to successfully complete the revision of voters’ list in thirty days, she added. PTI JSP JSP ROH