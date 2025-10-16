Channelize energy for Nation-building, not conflicts: Himachal Governor

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Youth are not just the present but the future of the country, carrying forward Himachal Pradesh's simplicity, honesty, and humanity, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Inaugurating the Model United Nations and Youth Parliament at Himachal Pradesh University, he said that India was a young nation, and the creativity and energy of its youth would shape it into a developed country in the near future.

"Channel your energy for nation-building, not conflicts," he appealed to the youth, emphasising that the real strength of democracy lies in the diversity of thought. He also reminded the youth that "rights come with responsibilities".

The seminar was organised under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Himachal Pradesh University, a statement issued here said.

The governor stated that such events serve as a powerful platform to channel the energy and intellect of the youth, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He appreciated that students were discussing national and global issues while keeping their culture alive.

"This cultural awareness is the soul of our democracy," he said.

Speaking about Gen Z, he remarked that the youth of Himachal Pradesh stand out for their deep-rooted connection with their culture and traditions.

He added that he had personally witnessed their active participation in preserving and promoting these values during events like the Kullu Dussehra and other religious festivities.

"In Kullu Dussehra, the young devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath with immense reverence, reflecting their unwavering respect for our cultural heritage," he remarked, adding that such spirit and devotion among the youth would once again help India emerge as a Vishvaguru.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Sankalp', saying it aligns with the spirit of this initiative and is a step towards building a new India. He called upon the youth to contribute through their ideas, ideals, and actions to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.