Channi's notice on privilege motion against PM Modi may not make headway: Officials

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A Congress MP's notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech in Lok Sabha may not make headway, official sources said on Wednesday.

The notice moved by Punjab MP Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that PM Modi had shared the expunged comments in Thakur's speech, without mentioning the details.

The sources noted that the Congress members' primary objection during the BJP leader's Tuesday speech was to his remarks apparently questioning the caste identity of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

If the Congress' notice of privilege motion is based on this part of the former Union minister's speech, it cannot be valid as that portion was never expunged, they contended.

Thakur, in his address, did not name anyone when he said "those whose caste is not known are demanding caste census", they said, adding that the remark was not expunged as it did not directly refer to anyone.

Congress MPs were immediately on their feet, accusing Thakur of making a caste jibe at their leader Rahul Gandhi.

The sources said the only part of Thakur's speech that was expunged was his use of the word "lie", which is considered unparliamentary, according to the rules of the House.

The sources said this hardly warrants a privilege motion, while adding that the final decision on the matter rested with Speaker Om Birla who will take a call on Channi's notice by examining the issue and speaking to him if required.

BJP sources said there is a history of Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, sharing video links of speeches of which large portions were expunged.

The Congress' notice is nothing but politics, they claimed.

Channi on Wednesday submitted the notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Modi for having posted on 'X' a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.

Channi, a Dalit MP of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, sought to move the privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure against the prime minister.

"I hereby give notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on 'X' a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair," the former Punjab chief minister said. PTI KR RT RT