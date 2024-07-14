Chanting ‘Vitthal, Vitthala’, Latur residents send out message to save trees

Latur, Jul 14 (PTI) Hundreds of people on Sunday joined a programme in Maharashtra’s Latur city that aimed at raising awareness of the need to plant more trees.

The event – Latur Green Festival – organised by the district administration began with a tree palanquin procession and saw students dressed as Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) chanting “Vitthal Vitthala; plant trees, save trees”.

Known for scanty rainfall, the Latur district has a thin forest cover and the programme, inaugurated by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Chief Executive Officer Anmol Sagar, was an attempt to encourage people to grow more trees, said officials.

The forest department had set up an exhibition of saplings, many of which were bought by citizens. A group of college students also presented a street play highlighting the importance of tree plantations. PTI COR NR