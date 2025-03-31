Kanhaiya Kumar leaves Congress yatra midway amid chaos in Araria

Araria: The 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' (stop migration give jobs) of the Congress turned chaotic in Bihar's Araria district when private security guards of AICC in charge of NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar allegedly pushed party workers when they tried to get close to him to take selfies.

According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him. However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar objected to it and they allegedly pushed some workers. It led to an alleged brawl between party workers and the private security guards.

Kumar who was leading the yatra, left it midway.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident took place near the SSB campus in Araria.

The 'Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra' of the Congress kicked off from the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district — the place from where Mahatma Gandhi had started his famous Champaran Satyagraha in 1917 — on March 16. It reached Araria on the 15th day.

Talking to reporters, Aria district Congress president, Zakir Anwar said, "Kanhaiya left the yatra as he had to go to Delhi for an important meeting with the party's central leadership. The yatra continued even after Kanhaiya left the spot…..He will join the yatra on Monday.".

The yatra is a fight for the rights and employment of the youth of Bihar and it is also to check migration, he added.

The yatra will traverse the state in three phases over 24 days and will end in Patna on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14..

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join the yatra for a day in one of the phases.