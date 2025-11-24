Chaos at Nashik civic body's hearing on objections against axing trees for Kumbh fair

Nashik, Nov 24 (PTI) A notice issued by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to cut down trees for the construction of Sadhu Gram colony in Tapovan area for the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela has received 900 objections in 12 days, officials said.

A hearing on the objections held on Monday witnessed chaotic scenes as green activists and citizens strongly opposed the proposed tree-cutting drive.

The Sadhu Gram for religious leaders and seers is being planned over 1,200 acres ahead of the Mela, starting from October 31, 2026. As many as 1,670 trees were marked for removal with yellow paint. Nature lovers and citizens had claimed that some of the trees are 100 years old.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had clarified that old and ancient trees will not be cut. Only those trees whose age is less than 10 years and small shrubs will be felled.

"Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) does not have the legal right to conduct a hearing regarding the tree cutting in Tapovan. As per the amendment in the Maharashtra State Tree Authority Act 2021, if the number of trees to be cut is more than 200 and these trees are more than 5 years old, the local Tree Authority or the administrator cannot take a decision on the issue, local green activist Devang Jani claimed on Monday.

Trees are proposed to be removed from 54-acre land in Tapovan under the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) jurisdiction.

Speaking to protesters on Thursday, state minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had said ten trees will be planted for every felled tree, and wherever possible, trees will be transplanted.

Actor and NCP member Sayaji Shinde last week joined the chorus opposing the removal of nearly 1,700 trees, saying not a single tree will be allowed to be cut. PTI COR NSK