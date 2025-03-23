Chaos at New Delhi railway station amid delay in departure of trains

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Heavy passenger congestion at the New Delhi Railway Station led to a "near-stampede" situation at platform numbers 12 and 13 due to delay in the departure of multiple trains on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, no injury was reported. However, there was an extra rush at the railway station due to delay of a few trains.

Passengers were seen scaling the barricades and jumping queue.

Now, a few trains have left and the situation is under control, they said.

The situation escalated into a near-stampede scenario as multiple trains got delayed. The Delhi Police has implemented crowd management measures to prevent any untoward incident, they said. PTI BM NB NB NB