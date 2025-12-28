Chaos breaks out at Bishnupur fair during actor Jeet's programme

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Chaos broke out at Bishnupur Fair in Bankura district during a programme featuring popular Bengali actor Jeet, leading to a stampede-like situation in which several people were injured, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, the incident took place at the fair when a massive crowd gathered to attend the actor's stage appearance at around 8 pm on Saturday.

The huge turnout resulted in the crowd spilling out of the fairgrounds onto nearby roads.

"Many visitors were unable to enter the venue, which led to pushing and jostling, and the situation spiralled out of control," the senior officer said.

He claimed that the injured persons sustained only minor injuries.

Some were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and were later discharged after receiving first aid.

Police intervened to bring the situation under control and restore normalcy at the venue, the officer added. PTI SCH RG