Chaos during Murbe port project public hearing

Palghar, Oct 6 (PTI) Several villagers demonstrated against the proposed Murbe port project in Palghar district during a public hearing on Monday, alleging environmental risks and lack of transparency in the process.

The hearing, organised jointly by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the district administration, was held amid tight police security at the district collectorate. Around 6,000 to 7,000 people from coastal villages participated.

The Murbe Port project, proposed by JSW Infrastructure in collaboration with the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has faced mounting opposition from residents who claim that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report contains serious loopholes.

"Citizens should register their complaints and objections peacefully. The police have made adequate arrangements to ensure law and order," said Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The Jindal Port Anti-Sangharsh Samiti on Sunday staged a sit-in protest outside the JSW Company gate, demanding cancellation of the hearing. Protesters waved black flags and anti-port placards.

"The so-called public hearing is being conducted without transparency. The fishermen's livelihoods and the fragile coastal ecosystem are at stake. This hearing itself is illegal", alleged Deepak Raut, a local member of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The hearing concluded amid continuing protests, with officials claiming that all objections and submissions from citizens would be recorded and forwarded to the MPCB for review. PTI COR NSK