Chaos erupts in Bengal assembly amid TMC, BJP face-off; 5 saffron party MLAs suspended

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Thursday plunged into chaos as ruling TMC and opposition BJP MLAs engaged in heated verbal duels, while the suspension of five BJP MLAs marred a debate over a government resolution on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants.

The uproar began moments before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to address the House, with BJP legislators raising slogans, questioning the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on September 2.

It swiftly spiraled into a full-blown face-off, as TMC MLAs countered the slogans, forcing multiple interruptions in the proceedings.

As the pandemonium continued, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh from the assembly for the remainder of the day for creating disorder.

With Ghosh refusing to leave, assembly marshals were called in, and he was physically dragged out of the House, triggering loud protests from the opposition benches.

BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh and Ashok Dinda were subsequently suspended as the ruckus intensified.

As the temperature in the House soared with both sides engaging in heated verbal duels, marshals stood guard between the two groups to prevent any scuffle.

"Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in the House?" an exasperated Mamata Banerjee asked, pausing multiple times as opposition slogans continued.

At one point, several TMC MLAs were seen moving towards the BJP benches, prompting swift intervention from security personnel.

Despite the mayhem, Speaker Banerjee did not adjourn the House, determined to carry on with the scheduled proceedings.

BJP legislators also alleged that water bottles were hurled at them from the treasury benches during the fracas.

The chief minister accused the BJP MLAs of deliberately trying to sabotage a serious discussion on the plight of Bengali migrant workers.

"The BJP doesn’t want the truth to come out. They are obstructing the House to divert attention from the real issues," she alleged.

After her speech ended, the BJP legislative party staged a walkout from the assembly.

The resolution was passed through voice vote, with the BJP members walking out before voting. PTI PNT RBT