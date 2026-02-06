Chaos erupts in Bengal assembly over BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's comments on minorities in state

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) The third day of the West Bengal assembly's budget session witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday after TMC MLAs protested their BJP counterpart Agnimitra Paul's alleged comment that budgetary allocations for madrasas might foster the growth of anti-national elements.
Trinamool legislators raised slogans and came down from their seats to rush to the well of the floor of the House to protest Paul's comments while lawmakers from the opposition saffron camp shouted counter slogans in support of their MLA from Asansol Dakshin seat.
Paul, while speaking at the debate on the interim state budget tabled on Thursday, said that funds allocated for madrasas may not help in uplifting the minorities and instead boost the growth of elements who end up becoming criminals instead of doctors, engineers and teachers.
The BJP leader's statement immediately triggered a row within the House with senior TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay condemning her comments and later submitting a letter of protest to Speaker Biman Banerjee.
"You are spreading false statements and you should seek apology for what you said," Hakim was heard saying in protest against Paul's statement.
"Many Muslims had shed blood and given their lives for our country during the freedom struggle. Not all minorities are criminals," he added.
Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also deplored Paul's statement, describing it as a "blot on the secular character of the West Bengal assembly".
Later, during Paul's absence from the house, the Speaker said that the assembly unequivocally condemned the statement of the BJP leader and added that her comments will be expunged from the records.
"We must remind the honourable members who have taken oath under the Constitution to not make any statement which will hurt the sentiments of the people. The assembly represents pluralistic values and principles and is not toxic, divisive and prejudiced to any religion," Banerje said amid persistent demands by the treasury bench to take strong action against the MLA.
Speaking to reporters outside the House, Paul however said she harboured no malice against the minority community members and had only tried to draw the attention of the government towards ground realities in the state.
"I have nothing against the Muslims. Mr Firhad Hakim should explain why jihadis and anti-nationals are being sheltered in many madrasas across the state. It is time for the truth to come out," she said.
Alleging that it was the TMC government which was "exploiting the minorities for narrow vote bank politics", Paul said the lack of development initiatives for the Muslims in Bengal stood vindicated by her comment.
"The BJP government at the Centre never discriminates against people on grounds of faith. When people stand in queues for Ujjwala gas subsidy, no one questions which religion they belong to," the BJP leader said. PTI SUS SMY NN
Chaos erupts in Bengal assembly over BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's comments on minorities in state
