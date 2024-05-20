Chaos in Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Sant Kabir Nagar as SP workers break through security cordon

Gorakhpur (UP), May 20 (PTI) There was chaos at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's election rally in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday as a large number of party workers and supporters climbed over barricades to move towards him.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav abandoned a joint poll meeting in the Phulpur area of Prayagraj without delivering a speech as their supporters broke through barricades trying to reach the dais.

On Monday, SP workers in Sant Kabir Nagar broke through the security cordon, reached Yadav's car and clicked pictures with him. Microphones, chairs and coolers set up at the venue were damaged in the process.

Yadav managed to reach the stage with help from police personnel. The SP leader was in Sant Kabir Nagar to campaign for INDIA bloc candidate Pappu Nishad.

In his address, Yadav said, "I have heard that people are not going to the rallies of rival parties. They are making policemen sit there in plain clothes." "A lot of injustice has been done to 'Siksha Mitra' (ad-hoc teachers) youths and we will work towards making them permanent teachers," he said, claiming that the BJP deliberately leaked question papers of competitive exams so that they don't have to give jobs to youngsters.

Yadav also asked people to vote in favour of the INDIA bloc and said that their votes would save the Constitution and democracy. PTI COR ABN IJT