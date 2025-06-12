Chaos in Bengal assembly, BJP MLAs walk out as Speaker rejects adjournment motions over violence

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) BJP MLAs staged a walk-out from the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday after the Speaker refused to admit adjournment motions moved by them over violence in Murshidabad and Maheshtala. Two BJP MLAs brought separate adjournment motions on violence in Rabindranagar and Murshidabad, which were rejected by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved the adjournment motion on Murshidabad violence, while his party colleague Puna Bhengra moved another motion on the violence and group clashes in Mahestala, which took place on Wednesday.

The Speaker rejected both the motions on the grounds that the Murshidabad violence matter was subjudice and the issues related to the Mahestala clashes could not be discussed in the House at this moment.

BJP MLAs protested the Speaker's decision and raised slogans against the TMC government.

The BJP legislators walked out of the assembly, protesting against the Speaker's decision and marched to the governor's house.

State ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja condemned the conduct of the BJP legislators, claiming that waving saffron flags and raising slogans like “Hindu-birodhi sarkar” (anti-Hindu government) in the House were "inappropriate and unparliamentary". PTI SUS BDC