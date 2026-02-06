Chaos in Bengal Assembly over BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's comments on minorities in state

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) The third day of the West Bengal Assembly's Budget session witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday after TMC MLAs protested their BJP counterpart Agnimitra Paul's alleged comment that budgetary allocations for madrasas might foster the growth of anti-national elements.
Trinamool legislators raised slogans and rushed to the well of the floor of the House to protest Paul's alleged comments, while lawmakers from the opposition saffron camp shouted counter slogans in support of their MLA from Asansol Dakshin seat.
Paul, while speaking at the debate on the interim state Budget tabled on Thursday, allegedly said funds allocated for madrasas should not be used to help uplift the minorities. She cautioned against any boost of the growth of elements who may end up becoming criminals "instead of doctors, engineers and teachers." Speaker Biman Banerjee said the comments will be expunged from House records.
The Speaker later told reporters in his chamber that he had received a letter from the Trinamool Legislature Party, signed by 10-12 senior leaders including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh, PWD Minister Aroop Biswas, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, demanding action against Paul.
"I reiterate such comments are unacceptable against the ethos and principles of House and caution every member to refrain from such comments in future. I will also respond to the letter at the start of the session on Saturday," he said.
Parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI, "We sent a strongly worded letter to the Speaker asking for strict action. Let's wait for his decision tomorrow." Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said it was shocking that a people's representative having taken oath under Constitution and promised to uphold secular values could utter such dangerous divisive anti-minority speech on the floor of House.
The House will be adjourned sine die after passing a few Bills on February 7.
Refusing to retract his statement, Paul later told reporters she did not mean an entire community, but some fringe elements aided by forces across the border.
"How can I forget the main lieutenant of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's INA was a Muslim. We are against abetting jihadi anti-national elements who are sheltered in a number of madrasas," she said.
"I said once BJP comes to power Muslims will get true benefits of development. They will not be used as vote banks and some madrasas will not be hub of anti-national activities," she told reporters outside the assembly. PTI SUS SMY MNB
Chaos in Bengal Assembly over BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's comments on minorities in state
