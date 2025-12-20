Chaos in Dharmabad on voting day as political workers allege cash exchange

Nanded, Dec 20 (PTI) Tensions prevailed in Dharmabad town in Nanded district amid allegations of distributing cash during voting for the local municipal council on Saturday, prompting police to intervene and "free" some voters who were “confined” in a marriage hall.

Videos on social media show some people rushing out of a hall in Bannali area. Separately, local leaders of the BJP, NCP, and NCP (SP) were engaged in a heated verbal exchange in ward number 8.

Police defused the situation, dispersed the crowd, and ensured that the voting process continued smoothly.

Local officials refused to comment on allegations of cash distribution and confinement of voters, saying that no formal complaint had been received yet.

Voting is underway in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, as well as for 143 vacant member posts in these local bodies.

Counting of votes for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those which went to polls on December 2, will take place on December 21. PTI COR NSK