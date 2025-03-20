Chaos in Odisha assembly as Cong MLAs blow whistles to protest 'rising crimes' against women

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) The Odisha assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday, as members of oppposition Congress blew whistles as a mark of protest against “rising crimes against women across the state” after the BJP came to power last year.

The demonstration by the Congress legislators started moments after an obituary reference over the demise of former MLA Debaraj Seth of the Sonepur assembly segment. Seth, 84, passed away on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam were among the members who paid tributes to the departed legislator, as the House observed a one-minute silence.

Soon after, the Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House, holding placards and raising slogans against the state government. They demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the “rising crimes against women”.

Unable to continue the proceedings, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Congress MLAs later staged a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

“It is the responsibility of the government to bring normalcy in the House, but the BJP has utterly failed in this regard,” Opposition Chief Whip and senior BJD member Pramila Mallik said.

The Congress has been protesting over the issue of alleged rise in crimes against women in the state since the beginning of the second phase of the budget session, which began on March 7. PTI AAM RBT