Chaos mars MCD committee elections; voting for SC Welfare panel postponed amid AAP-BJP clash

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The elections to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of ad-hoc and statutory committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) witnessed drama on Thursday, with the voting postponed following chaos and repeated disruptions by AAP councillors.

The elections, scheduled on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, were marred by protests and altercations, officials said.

The House had to be adjourned twice due to disruptions, with AAP councillors allegedly snatching ballot papers, attempting to break the ballot box, and clashing with security personnel.

Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh condemned the incident and accused the AAP of dishonouring constitutional and legislative norms.

“AAP neither respects the Constitution nor follows legislative procedures. Every time, they indulge in acts of lawlessness. When the BJP is conducting committee elections, they create disruptions to stall the process,” he said.

The Mayor congratulated the newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of other MCD ad-hoc committees, saying the BJP-led administration remains committed to improving services and ensuring good governance in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MCD Ankush Narang accused the BJP of weakening Dalit representation by reducing the strength of the SC Welfare Committee from 35 members to 21.

During the day, AAP councillors also staged a protest against what they termed an “anti-Dalit” move by the BJP, demanding the full restoration of the 35-member committee and a democratic election process that ensures the voice of the Dalit community is not suppressed.

“The BJP is attacking Dalit rights by cutting down the committee's strength. We want proper elections in a constitutional manner,” said Narang, adding that their protest was peaceful and in defence of social justice.

While elections to other committees went ahead, the vote for the SC Welfare and Quota Implementation Committee stands deferred, with the next date yet to be announced, according to the statement. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ