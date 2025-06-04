Chaos near Bengaluru stadium, four dead; several injured

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) At least four persons died and several others were injured after a chaos broke out near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations, official sources said.

While BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra claimed that 11 were dead in the RCB celebration stampede and demanded a judicial inquiry, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "no information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details." The injured have been hospitalised at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital here.

"Total sixteen casualties were brought in, four were brought dead, three are male and one female. They are of young age between 20-30 years....remaining 12 are stable," a Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital official said adding the cause of death may be due to suffocation.

Police used mild force to control the crowd and bring the situation under control ahead of a special felicitation at the stadium for the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

According to eye-witnesses, fans thronged the venue of felicitation and visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals. Visuals also showed some of those who were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.

Police had a tough time in crowd management as a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to gain entry, at the same time, into the stadium. According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes."As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it had said. PTI AMP KSU VGN