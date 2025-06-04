RCB victory parade: 3 dead, several injured in stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium

Bengaluru: At least three people have been feared dead, while several others were reportedly injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium when they gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to nearby hospital.

However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

Newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru touched base at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon amid a roaring and chaotic welcome from fans, who lined up the streets and thronged the Chinnaswamy stadium to catch a glimpse of the team's stars, including the talismanic Virat Kohli.

The Rajat Patidar-led squad was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport before proceeding towards the Vidhana Soudha for a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Virat Kohli, from past 18 years, has given his youth, his experience, his love, and his heart (to RCB) and made our state proud. I stand here with the heartfelt support of all the youngsters of our state," Shivakumar told PTI Videos.

"On behalf of the Karnataka government, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of them and wish them continued success. 18 years of struggle is not a small thing," he added.

En route to Siddaramaiah's office, fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their maiden title in 18 years.

It was another major achievement for the team's talisman Virat Kohli, who has only played for this franchise since the league's inception.

After the appointment with the CM, the RCB players will head to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a fan engagement programme.

The much-anticipated open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium will also start at 5pm after the CM gave special permission for it. The crowd has already It was earlier stated by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that it might not take place because of congestion on the route.

"We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully," the franchise posted on its official 'X' page.

However, the scenes outside the Chinnaswamy stadium painted a different picture as fans jostled to sneak inside amid heavy police presence. Thousands of fans were also seen waiting outside the Vidhana Soudha to cheer the players.

The rainy weather in the city hasn't helped and the police has already endured a torrid time managing the crowd that flooded the streets to celebrate the triumph last night.

In visuals shared online, Kohli could be seen holding the trophy and watching in awe, thousands who lined up the team's bus route, cheerfully waving at the convoy.