Chaos over AB forms distribution in Nashik as deadline for nomination ends

Nashik, Dec 30 (PTI) Chaos and intense emotional drama marked the last day of filing nominations for the Nashik municipal corporation elections on Tuesday, with angry BJP activists accusing the party leadership of fielding turncoats and ignoring loyalists.

BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan, meanwhile, announced that the party will contest the January 15 elections to the Nashik civic body solo, sans any alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena.

As the deadline for filing the nomination forms closed, BJP activists chased a car carrying the AB forms, sources said, adding that BJP city unit president Sunil Kedar was also travelling in the vehicle.

BJP activists gathered at a bungalow situated in Vilholi area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, where the distribution of AB forms was underway. They tried to break down the gate and enter forcefully. Some of them tried to snatch away the AB forms, an official said.

"What's the use of working for the party for so many years if we are not getting the candidature? Party loyalists should get justice. There should be a combination of old and new," said BJP workers.

Some of them alleged that the AB forms were sold in exchange for Rs 2 crore.

Minister Mahajan said an inquiry will be conducted about the allegations of exchange of money for candidature.

"The chaos happened because of a large number of aspirants for 122 seats. We have given preference to loyalists. As some people have been denied candidature, allegations of money transactions are made," he told reporters.

The minister also said that action will be taken against those responsible for unruly behaviour.

"We held talks with allies. We have 67 sitting corporators, and with the addition of 10 new people, the tally goes up to 77-78. Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) was demanding 45 to 50 seats, whereas the NCP wanted 30 seats.

"In such a scenario, what could have been done? Contest 35 seats? You saw the chaos today due to the large number of aspirants. So what would have been the scenario if we would have contested in alliance? Therefore, the BJP will go solo in the NMC election," Mahajan added.

Nashik commissioner of police Sandeep Karnik visited the spot and monitored the security arrangements. PTI COR NSK