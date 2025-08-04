'Chapter of Jharkhand's history comes to end': Mamata condoles Shibu Soren's death

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of JMM founder Shibu Soren, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a chapter of Jharkhand's history came to an end.

Soren, the former CM of Jharkhand, passed away at 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi "Profoundly saddened by the demise of Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a former Union Minister, founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Guru Dishom (great leader) for my Adivasi brothers and sisters.

"My heart-felt condolences to my brother @HemantSorenJMM, his son and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as well as to his entire family, fraternity, and his all followers at large," she said in a post on X.

Banerjee said she knew him well and respected him sincerely. PTI SUS SOM