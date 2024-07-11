New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government's eSwasthya Dham portal is now integrated with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), allowing 'Char Dham' pilgrims to seamlessly create their national digital health accounts, the central government said on Thursday.

Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) creation as a part of the ABDM will establish a strong and trustable identity for devotees which will help in managing their health records digitally. This will also ensure an immediate intervention for citizens at the time of emergency.

ABDM was launched in September 2021 to create an integrated digital health infrastructure for the country. The eSwasthya Dham portal was launched by the Uttarakhand government's department of health and family welfare.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry, the eSwasthya Dham portal helps in monitoring the Char Dham pilgrims' health parameters. As a result, it ensures the smooth journey of pilgrims visiting Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, it said.

The eSwasthya Dham portal provides a range of benefits to pilgrims and one of them is the generation of ABHA. Pilgrims can easily create their ABHA 14-digit number at the eSwasthya Dham portal in just two minutes, the statement added.

Given the surge in the number of pilgrims, this platform ensures that the utmost priority is given to their health for a safe and smooth journey, especially for senior citizens.

Char Dham shrines are located at higher altitudes, hence it is important to track the health ailments related to higher altitudes like heart diseases, hypertension and respiratory diseases and diabetes among others due to cold weather and low oxygen levels, the statement said.

To date, over 65 crore ABHA have already been created, the statement said.

ABHA comes with several benefits for citizens, including storing and managing their health records safely, it stated.

It also allows them to share their health records securely with doctors anytime and anywhere. Through ABHA, citizens can avail several digital health benefits from avoiding long queues at healthcare facilities for registration to facilitating doctor appointments, the statement said.

Citizens can log in to https://eswasthyadham.uk.gov.in/login to utilise the benefits of this portal by generating their ABHA and learn more about the rules of yatra. Helpline number 104 has also been set up to assist the pilgrims, it said.