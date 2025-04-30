Char Dham Yatra begins, portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri temples opened

Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) The Char Dham Yatra began on Wednesday with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas for devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited both temples on the opening day and performed a puja praying for the well-being and prosperity of all.

"We wait for this day throughout the year and it has finally arrived. Char Dham Yatra is like a grand festival for us. Security of pilgrims is our priority," he told reporters in Yamunotri soon after offering prayers.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 10.30 am and those of Yamunotri at 11.55 am amid traditional rituals, committees running the affairs of the temples said.

The doors of the other two Dhams -- Kedarnath and Badrinath -- will open on May 2 and May 4, respectively. The four temples remain closed for six months during winter.

Nearly 6,000 police personnel, 17 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed on the Yatra routes for the security of pilgrims.

Besides, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have also been deployed in more than 65 accident-prone areas.

More than 22 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad have already registered for the Yatra this year, officials said.

The number of pilgrims this year is likely to reach a record 60 lakh, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee's media in-charge Harish Gaur said.

Last year, 48 lakh pilgrims came for the Char Dham Yatra in spite of its disruption for more than a fortnight due to damage to the trek route to Kedarnath following heavy rain.