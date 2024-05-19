Char Dham Yatra: Offline passes issued to 1,775 pilgrims staying in Haridwar

Dehradun, May 19 (PTI) To manage the huge crowds in Char Dham Yatra, offline passes were issued on Sunday to 1,775 devotees from different states who have halted in Haridwar.

According to a government release issued here, the passes were offered to devotees who are currently staying in Haridwar for the last two to three days.

However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to people to not come on the yatra without registering and also to make arrangements for accommodation in advance.

He also asked the devotees to be informed about the weather forecast issued by the weather department before the yatra and during the yatra, the statement said.

Dhami also appealed to them to take the health advisories issued seriously.

So far, over 6,40,000 pilgrims have been part of this year's Char Dham Yatra which began on May 10. PTI DPT SKY SKY