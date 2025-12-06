Charas brought from J&K seized in Thane, one arrested

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday in Mumbra area here with charas valued at Rs 1.10 crore, police said.

As per the preliminary investigation, accused Mohammad Haroon Hasrat Ali Siddiqui (42), a local resident, had procured the narcotic drug from Jammu & Kashmir, said a police official.

Haroon was spotted standing suspiciously near Airoli-Mumbra Bridge by a police patrolling team. He tried to run but was nabbed after a short chase, and 2.2 kg of charas, a cannabis product, was seized from his possession, said senior inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police station.

"The accused sold drugs in Thane area. A case has already been registered against him in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Investigation is being carried out about his connection with Jammu and Kashmir," the inspector said.

Haroon was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a court remanded him in police custody till December 8, PI Shinde said. PTI COR KRK