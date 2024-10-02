Charas seized in Palghar district, one arrested

Palghar, Oct 2 (PTI) Charas or concentrated cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh was seized from a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime detection unit of Pelhar police station arrested Sudhirkumar Shrideviprasad Sharma (37), a resident of Pratapganj in Uttar Pradesh, at Nalasopara on the evening of September 30, said an official.

He was found to be in possession of 884 grams of charas, valued at Rs 35.36 lakh, the official added.

Police were probing from where he procured the drug and whom he was going to sell it.

Sharma was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the official said. PTI COR KRK