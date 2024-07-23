Charas worth over Rs 20 lakh seized; woman held

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized from her charas worth nearly Rs 21 lakh, an official said.

The action against the 39-year-old woman was taken on Monday by a team of Shanti Nagar police station based on a tip-off, he said.

Charas weighing 2.2 kilograms worth Rs 20.75 lakh was seized from her at Kasaiwada in Nizampura area, and an FIR under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered. senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said.

The woman was produced before a local magistrate that remanded her into police custody for four days, he said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the woman had procured the banned contraband from Uttar Pradesh, the official added. PTI COR NP