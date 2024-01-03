Charas worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in Mumbai, two held

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police have arrested two drug peddlers after recovering charas worth about Rs 1.2 crore from them, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, the ANC’s Kandivali unit intercepted two persons at Borivali West on Tuesday evening, he said.

A search revealed that the duo was carrying 2.96 kg of “high quality” charas worth Rs 1.18 crore. The drug had been sourced from Nepal, he said.

Both have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI DC NR