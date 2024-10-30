Charas worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Thane district; two held

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested two persons after recovering charas worth Rs 1.25 crore from them, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A spokesperson of the Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar police said in a release that officials from their Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted two individuals near Golden Nest locality in Bhayander (East) on Monday.

The duo was carrying 3.1 kg of charas valued at over Rs 1.25 crore, he said.

The Navghar police have registered a case against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and efforts are being made to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband, the official added. PTI COR NR