Charas worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; three held

Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested three persons, including one from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and seized from them charas worth Rs 18.90 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane police's crime branch arrested the accused on different occasions beginning June 14, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said, "On June 14, a police team had received a tip-off that a man carrying drugs would be coming to the Pipeline Road. During his search, the police found him to be carrying charas worth Rs 17.20 lakh." The accused, Anilkumar Srimukhlal Prajapati (42), hailed from Prayagraj. During his interrogation, he told the police that he had procured the drug from Arjunkumar Jokhulal Prajapati (38) from Prayagraj. Accordingly, a police team went to Prayagraj and arrested him on June 20, he said.

During his interrogation, Arjunkumar told the police that he had sold the charas to one Shyambabu Pralhad Saroj (51), a rickshaw driver from Nerul of Navi Mumbai. Based on the information, the police made the arrest on June 21, he said.

During a raid at his house, the police seized 170 grams of charas valued at Rs 1,70,000, the police said, adding that an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them. PTI COR NP