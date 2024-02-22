Charas worth Rs 5 crore seized in UP's Maharajganj, Nepalese citizen held: Police

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) In a joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police on the Indo-Nepal border, a Nepalese national has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahrajganj, Somendra Meena said the accused has been identified as Basant Khatri (24) from Dang district in Nepal.

He said Khatri was on his way to Nepal from India when he was arrested in Sonauli with 9.898 kg of charas worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI COR CDN HIG RC