Charas worth Rs 86.13 lakh seized in Palghar; three held

Palghar, Dec 2 (PTI) The police seized more than 8 kg of charas (cannabis), worth Rs 86.13 lakh, and arrested three persons following raids in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

A police team spotted one of the accused under Kharadtara bridge in the limits of Mandvi police station on Friday night and seized 1.1 kg of the contraband, worth Rs 11 lakh, from him, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the involvement of two others and they were nabbed from Chinchani in Tarapur, he said.

Following raids at the houses of the accused, the police recovered 7.65 kg of the banned substance, the official said, adding that the total seizure was worth Rs 86.13 lakh, the official said.

The trio have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that investigations are on to find out from where the contraband had been sourced. PTI COR ARU