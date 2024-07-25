Chardham dashboard for better management of yatra to be launched soon

Dehradun, Jul 25 (PTI) A Chardham dashboard will soon be launched in Uttarakhand for effective management of the yatra, according to officials.

The dashboard to be launched soon will become a medium for effective exchange of information and data sharing among all the departments related to Chardham resulting in better management of the yatra, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said in a statement on Thursday.

Reviewing preparation of the dashboard by the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) on Thursday, Raturi instructed all the departments working for the Chardham Yatra to regularly update real time data on the dashboard.

It will establish effective coordination among the departments and rid them of their tendency to work in isolation, she said.

All departments should appoint one nodal officer each to oversee uploading of relevant data on the dashboard, she added.

Dynamic and real time data should be updated regularly on the Chardham Dashboard, Raturi said as she asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to compulsorily update information on black spots, slipping zones, alternative routes for the main roads, roads obstructed by debris, landslides or traffic jams, and road accidents.

She directed the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to update information on cancellation of helicopter services to the Dhams due to bad weather or other reasons in advance.

The chief secretary also directed the animal husbandry department to regularly update real time data on the availability of fodder, hot drinking water, veterinarians for mules along the yatra route on the dashboard and the police department to update real time data on availability of parking lots and spaces on the yatra route.

Raturi also gave instructions to add other crowded tourist places like Mussoorie to the Chardham Dashboard, so that all information and real time data is available to the tourists visiting these places. PTI ALM RPA