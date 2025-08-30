Charge sheet filed against two persons for falsely implicating beauty parlor owner in drug case

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) The police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against two persons for allegedly falsely implicating a beauty parlour owner in a drug case in this district.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Thrissur District Sessions Court.

According to the police, the charge sheet has been filed against Livia Jose, a native of Kalady, and Narayana Das of Thrippunithura.

Police have charged them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for falsely implicating a person in a drug case.

The investigation team has also included Excise officials as witnesses in the case.

Police officials said that Livia is the sister of Sheela Sunny’s daughter-in-law.

Livia conspired with her friend Narayana to implicate Sheela who had some dispute with the accused' sister, a police officer said.

In March 2023, the duo procured 12 fake LSD stamps from Bengaluru and kept them in Sheela’s bag.

Later, Narayana tipped off the Excise officials, who arrested Sheela with the drugs.

Subsequently, Sheela was jailed for 72 days, police said.

She was exonerated by the Excise department after the chemical examination of the seized stamps confirmed that they did not contain LSD.

Last year, the police registered a case and arrested both Narayana and Livia, who went abroad after Sheela was released from jail, an officer said.

Last week, the Kerala High Court granted bail to Livia, who had been in jail for over two months. PTI TBA HMP ROH